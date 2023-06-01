Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Up 5.5% in May

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Taylor Melvin bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ivanhoe Electric news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Taylor Melvin purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $785,600 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after buying an additional 1,757,571 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,859,000 after buying an additional 40,121 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 63,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 3.8 %

IE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

IE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,691. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

