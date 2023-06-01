J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $567.46

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 567.46 ($7.01) and traded as high as GBX 731.40 ($9.04). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 710.50 ($8.78), with a volume of 220,731 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.91) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, March 27th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.87) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.65) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

J D Wetherspoon Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 714.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 568.62. The firm has a market cap of £941.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,373.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.64), for a total transaction of £140,400 ($173,504.70). Corporate insiders own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

