Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,851,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.53% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $454,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total value of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $128.16 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.35 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.