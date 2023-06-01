Jet Protocol Trading Up 2.6% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.38 million and approximately $143,483.25 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00016834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001109 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,204.49 or 0.99993635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00965388 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $146,119.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.