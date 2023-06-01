Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after buying an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,735. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

