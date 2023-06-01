Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

SCHD traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.05. 3,442,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,391,908. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.43.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

