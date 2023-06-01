Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,039,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,241,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RCD traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $123.61. 4,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

