Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,444 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 385.3% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 747,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 593,507 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 513,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 184,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,955,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFXF remained flat at $17.23 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,521. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

