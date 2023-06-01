Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $626,000 Position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth $456,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 497.6% during the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 828,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 689,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ FINX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 29,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,532. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

