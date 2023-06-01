Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 154.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 3,395,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.04. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.