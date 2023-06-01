Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIT. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 110,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,626,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,213,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 235,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,515. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

