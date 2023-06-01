JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Down 1.9%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €48.75 ($52.42) and last traded at €48.95 ($52.63). Approximately 9,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.90 ($53.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.40 and a 200-day moving average of €51.19. The firm has a market cap of $729.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.80.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

