JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,605 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.03% of Verisk Analytics worth $561,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $219.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.93.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

