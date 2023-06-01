JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,484,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.63% of Northern Trust worth $485,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,050,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,914,000 after buying an additional 351,378 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

