JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 113,706 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,695,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,706 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $535,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $124.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RY. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

