Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern Purchases 10,000 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Stock

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $11,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.10. 8,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,159. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

