Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) PT Raised to C$7.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KRR traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.57. 302,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,568. The stock has a market capitalization of C$799.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.69. Karora Resources has a one year low of C$2.38 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$96.84 million for the quarter. Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karora Resources will post 0.2762431 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

