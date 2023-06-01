Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.71

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 14381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEN shares. StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported ($15.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $144.96 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $2.79 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kenon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kenon by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kenon by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kenon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Kenon by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,007,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,544,000 after buying an additional 325,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.