Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $27.80.
Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.
