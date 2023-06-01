Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $525,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

