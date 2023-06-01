Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after acquiring an additional 115,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,619,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,108,000 after purchasing an additional 66,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $161.80 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $165.74.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.