Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KIKOF stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $59.20.

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

