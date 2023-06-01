Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kikkoman (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kikkoman Price Performance
Shares of KIKOF stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. Kikkoman has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $59.20.
About Kikkoman
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kikkoman (KIKOF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.