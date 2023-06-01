Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

