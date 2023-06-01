Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €32.89 ($35.37) and last traded at €33.23 ($35.73). 95,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.77 ($36.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.32.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.