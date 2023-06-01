Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Stock Price Down 4%

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 49,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 102,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Know Labs Price Performance

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Know Labs, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Know Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Know Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Know Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and ChromaID Technology, Particle, Inc Technology, and AI Sales of NFT Products. Know Labs was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

