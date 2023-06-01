KOK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $347,663.90 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $347,663.90 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025296 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,147.83 or 1.00044792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000092 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.02164119 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $375,793.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

