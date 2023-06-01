Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $37.19 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $37.19 million and $560,316.06 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00118511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029730 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

