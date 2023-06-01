KuCoin Token (KCS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.06 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $713.87 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $7.37 or 0.00027097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 144,333,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,833,502 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

