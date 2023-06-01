Kunlun Energy Company Limited (KLYCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on August 4th

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kunlun Energy Stock Performance

KLYCY stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

