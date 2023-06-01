Kunlun Energy Company Limited (KLYCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.32 on August 4th

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3246 per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.29.
Kunlun Energy Stock Performance
KLYCY stock opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
About Kunlun Energy
Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kunlun Energy (KLYCY)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.