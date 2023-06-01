Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Trimmed by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.47. 374,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,218. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $116.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86.
Lennar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
Lennar Profile
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lennar (LEN)
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
- 20 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Invest in
- Okta, Inc: When Great Results Aren’t Good Enough
- Is Delta Air Lines Stock a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.