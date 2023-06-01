LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT) Shares Down 0.3%

LGBTQ100 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:LGBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.61. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LGBTQ100 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGBTQ100 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.