Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stake Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after buying an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,111,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,838,000 after buying an additional 350,113 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 185,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

