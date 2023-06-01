Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $63.74 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for $2,117.98 or 0.07751752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

