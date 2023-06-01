Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.79. 17,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 27,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

About Life Healthcare Group

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

