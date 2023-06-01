Lincoln Gold Mining (CVE:LMG) Stock Price Down 24.4%

Shares of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:LMG – Get Rating) were down 24.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Lincoln Gold Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

Lincoln Gold Mining Company Profile

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in the Pine Grove gold property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada.

Further Reading

