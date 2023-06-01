Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 711,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.69. The company had a trading volume of 623,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,006. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $360.86 and its 200 day moving average is $342.84. The company has a market cap of $174.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

