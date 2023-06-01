Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading Up 6.4%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 146,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 457,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Liquidia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $562.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Featured Articles

