Litecoin Cash Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.23 million and $141.21 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,200,231 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,134,012.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00312732 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

