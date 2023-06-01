LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,365 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.26% of LiveRamp worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after buying an additional 431,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,783,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,235,000 after purchasing an additional 295,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 850.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 265,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. Stephens raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

LiveRamp Profile

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.34 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company. It engages in the provision of data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

