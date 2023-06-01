Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.50 and last traded at C$12.50. 7,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 17,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$351.88 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Los Andes Copper Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

