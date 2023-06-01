Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.98. 1,014,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,149. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

