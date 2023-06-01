Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading 8.2% Higher

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. 4,356,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 13,503,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.51.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Trading Up 9.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

