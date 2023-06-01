Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $17,923,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 105,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 68,462 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,128,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.90. 704,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,249. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

