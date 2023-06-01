Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.140-$2.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.74-$11.94 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LULU traded down $3.58 on Thursday, reaching $328.35. 3,707,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,780. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $258.79 and a 12 month high of $389.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $404.50.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

