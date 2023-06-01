M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.60

Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.60 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.04). M Winkworth shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.04), with a volume of 921 shares trading hands.

M Winkworth Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1,113.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 168.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.29.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is presently 7,333.33%.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

