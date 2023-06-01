Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.24

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.24 and last traded at $181.91, with a volume of 104086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.00.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce Richards sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,125 shares of company stock worth $7,567,261 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

