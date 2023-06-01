Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $110.74 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Markel comprises 5.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $110,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Stock Up 1.1 %

MKL traded up $15.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,329.75. 16,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,323.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,323.29. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,458.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, for a total transaction of $66,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

