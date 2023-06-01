Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,879. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

