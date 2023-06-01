Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 29,440 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,440 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 3.6% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $79,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $187.16. 841,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,716. The company has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.88. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.