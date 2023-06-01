Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Sells 62,475 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,238,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,475 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for about 2.4% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $52,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 435,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $57.37. The stock had a trading volume of 199,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

