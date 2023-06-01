Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,926 shares during the quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $33,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,092,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,911,950. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $53.22.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

